The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

When Jake Bradshaw was previously on the same ground as a bro', he did this

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 21 2024 - 12:09pm, first published 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Bradshaw hasn't played a senior game of football in 23 months.
Jake Bradshaw hasn't played a senior game of football in 23 months.

Wodonga's Bradshaw brothers will become the first set of three siblings to play senior Ovens and Murray Football at the club in a decade on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.