When Jake Bradshaw was previously on the same ground as a bro', he did this

Wodonga's Bradshaw brothers will become the first set of three siblings to play senior Ovens and Murray Football at the club in a decade on Saturday.
Jake Bradshaw will join younger siblings Noah and Will in the home game against Yarrawonga.
Twenty-three-year-old Jake is in his first season at the Bulldogs after spending his time with arch rivals Wodonga Raiders, where he played 43 senior games after debuting in 2017.
Father Daniel Bradshaw was drafted from Wodonga to Brisbane in 1995, snaring two premierships in the Lions' golden run from 2001-2003.
"When we moved down here, all my mates from school were there (at Raiders)," Jake explained.
"I wanted to keep the same group of mates as long as I could and while dad still wanted me to move, he fully understood."
Bob, Tom and Jack Russell were the last set of three brothers to play together at the Bulldogs in round eight, 2014.
Jake has played against his brothers.
"I can't remember which one it was, but I was running and somebody hip and shouldered me from behind and I was like, 'who was that'? When I saw it was either Noah or Will, I couldn't do anything but laugh," he recalled.
"If it was anyone else you'd be like, 'what was that for'? When you turn around and see it's your brother, you're like 'what the hell'.
It's been 23 months since Jake played seniors, in round 15 on July 30, 2022.
"I had last year off, I went on a working holiday in Canada for three months and then travelled around the States with my girlfriend," he said.
Bradshaw's first senior game in almost two years couldn't be more difficult against the premiers, who have lost only one of their last 20 games.
"In that first game when I broke my collarbone in the twos, I was watching them thinking, 'far out, that team has no weak links'," he suggested.
In Saturday's other match, Lavington is home to Wodonga Raiders.
