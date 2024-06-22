The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Thief gets charged, but not from the batteries he nicked from Testra tower

By Albury Court
June 22 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Ross McAlpine
Shaun Ross McAlpine

A crook used a gap already cut in a perimeter fence on Eastern Hill to steal $5000 in batteries crucial for protecting Telstra's network in NSW and Victoria.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.