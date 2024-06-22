Thief gets charged, but not from the batteries he nicked from Testra tower

A crook used a gap already cut in a perimeter fence on Eastern Hill to steal $5000 in batteries crucial for protecting Telstra's network in NSW and Victoria.
Long-time thief Shaun Ross McAlpine's raid on the operations tower at the Eastern Hill lookout was captured on CCTV security footage, Albury Local Court has heard.
This showed the East Albury resident and another man entering through the hole in the fence on June 17, just before 5pm.
Police said McAlpine - who was questioned about the incident when he was in police custody over unrelated matters - and his co-offender left the Telstra building between 5.45pm and 6pm carrying two of the grey batteries.
The following day at 9.46pm they were seen carrying another two batteries, having earlier entered through the same hole in the fence.
McAlpine removed a fifth battery about 11.30pm, with this setting off an isolation alarm that alerts Telstra its back-up batteries are either failing or being removed.
Each of the batteries were valued at $1000.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes told Albury court registrar Wendy Howard that McAlpine, 43, who was in hospital and so could not appear, was pleading guilty to entering a building with the intention of committing an indictable offence and larceny.
Ms Howard adjourned the charges for sentence on July 17.
The guilty pleas in turn put McAlpine in breach of a two-year community corrections order imposed by magistrate Brett Thomas in April 2023, over a series of crimes that included a bulk-meat theft from an East Albury pub.
Police said there were 24 of the large batteries in the Telstra building, providing back-up in case of a loss of mains power.
Two unknown perpetrators used an electric saw to cut a hole in the north-east section of perimeter fencing on June 13 just before 3am.
They then rolled out three large wooden spools of cabling from inside the building.
CCTV footage captured others entering through the cut fence over the following days.
