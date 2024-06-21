DV survivor who was doused in petrol tells other victims 'to be strong'

The victim of horrific family violence at the hands of a Border man, which included being doused in petrol and an attack in which she feared her daughter would be killed, wants others to know there is light at the end of the tunnel.
Jandamarra Kenny's attack with a weapon as his four-month-old daughter was in a vehicle last year was the turning point for the woman.
"The moment that changed everything for me was when he almost hurt my daughter," Kenny's partner of seven years told The Border Mail.
"It was different when it was me to when it involved her.
"That's when I realised he was never going to change.
"She was just four months old at the time.
"As a parent you just want the best for your child ... I never wanted to keep him from her.
"But when it became apparent his hatred for me didn't supersede his love for her, I just couldn't do it any more."
The woman, who asked not to be named, had driven her daughter to see Kenny on August 11 last year.
She became apprehensive over Kenny's state when she arrived and chose to leave.
She put her daughter back in her vehicle which caused Kenny to smash the car with a tyre lever while the pair fled, her daughter screaming in fear.
"If that tyre iron had broken the window where she sat in her car seat, we wouldn't even have a baby anymore," the woman later told the Wodonga court in her victim impact statement.
It was just one of many incidents during Kenny's rampage in 2022 and 2023, which included spraying petrol through a Wodonga home and on a man on February 17 and trying to light it.
He punched a man in his temple outside Mann Central, abducted the mother of his child, assaulted a man and threatened him with a knife, and stole a BMW after forcing entry to a home.
He lied in court to secure bail and used subterfuge to sneak a female victim into the Wodonga police cells while he was locked up.
He has now been jailed for at least 16 months, with a two-year maximum, less the 183 days he had already served.
The victim who spoke to The Border Mail said the sentence would allow her and her daughter to heal.
"But realistically, what kind of punishment is really enough for the fact he nearly killed his daughter?" she said.
"When it comes to domestic violence, I'm one of the lucky ones.
"I got away.
"It could have been a hell of a lot worse."
The woman said she had been doused with petrol and an attempt made to burn her during the relationship, which was marred by daily violence.
"I lived in fear every day that I would die," she said.
"After the years of abuse I endured from him, my brain is still wired to be scared of him, even though he was in jail."
Kenny briefly told the court he was sorry and embarrassed by the people he had hurt and let down, before speaking extensively about himself and his struggles.
He said he had been racially abused at school and was abused by his own football teammates.
He said he quit footy and got in with the wrong crowd and used drugs to deal with his shame.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said Kenny had been given multiple chances to undertake rehabilitation programs but had failed to take advantage of them.
"You may have been exposed to violence as a child Mr Kenny, but what you have done is expose your own child to that same violence," he said.
"The victim impact statement from (the mother of his child) was particularly compelling."
The woman said Wodonga investigators had been "fantastic".
"I can't fault them," she said.
"For others going through this, I'd probably say to be strong.
"There is light at the end of the tunnel.
"It does come.
"Know your worth.
"Nobody deserves black eyes, bruises and torn ligaments.
"I'm now just continuing my therapy and trying to undo the damage that he did to my brain, and to be the best mum I can be to our daughter."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.