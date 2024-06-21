The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

DV survivor who was doused in petrol tells other victims 'to be strong'

By Court Reporter
Updated June 21 2024 - 1:40pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jandamarra Kenny's attack with a weapon as his four-month-old daughter was in a vehicle last year was a turning point. Picture supplied
Jandamarra Kenny's attack with a weapon as his four-month-old daughter was in a vehicle last year was a turning point. Picture supplied

The victim of horrific family violence at the hands of a Border man, which included being doused in petrol and an attack in which she feared her daughter would be killed, wants others to know there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.