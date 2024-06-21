V/Line booking system change put in motion by minister

The need to reserve seats on V/Line trains between Albury and Melbourne will become permanent after overwhelming support from passengers.
The Victorian government announced on Friday, June 21, that the requirement to book seats would operate for the long term following a trial that began in September 2023.
Public Transport Minister Gabrielle Williams noted the change followed a survey of passengers in May that involved more than 500 patrons and resulted in 82 per cent support for fully reserved seating.
"We've listened to passengers and we're continuing to give them more certainty about getting a seat on Albury line trains, by extending reservation-only seating long term," Ms Williams said.
"Reservation-only seating is one of a number of measures we've introduced to respond to increased popularity of Albury line V/Line services, thanks to the introduction of the regional fare cap."
The cheaper fares that began in March last year have resulted in a surge in demand for Albury services and overcrowding.
Labor member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes echoed her ministerial colleague in backing the change indefinitely.
"Extending reservation-only seating on the Albury line will give passengers peace of mind, and allow them to plan their journeys ahead of time," Ms Symes said.
