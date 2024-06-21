The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

V/Line booking system change put in motion by minister

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated June 21 2024 - 2:47pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Passengers travelling on all VLocity trains on the Albury line will now be required to book a seat after a trial of the reservation system proved popular.
Passengers travelling on all VLocity trains on the Albury line will now be required to book a seat after a trial of the reservation system proved popular.

The need to reserve seats on V/Line trains between Albury and Melbourne will become permanent after overwhelming support from passengers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.