New multi-million dollar lithium battery site gains council approval

A new five megawatt lithium battery project has been approved by Greater Hume Council.
The development, which will cost nearly $5.25 million, is set on a 0.5 hectare lot at the corner of Bendemeer Lane and the Hume Highway in Holbrook.
Owned by AC Energy, a company specialising in distribution battery energy storage systems (DBESS), the project aims to "provide grid flexibility services".
The battery will charge from the grid during periods of low demand and discharge back to the grid during periods of high demand.
Smaller than the batteries proposed for Dederang, a Distribution BESS fills the gap between small household batteries and large utility scale batteries.
The development site is currently used for agricultural activities, particularly grazing, and is located within a farming paddock cleared of trees.
Infrastructure for the development includes:
Following public exhibition of the development application from April 22 to May 24, 2024, Greater Hume Council received one objection to the proposal from a neighbour.
The objection addressed the suitability of the site and potential fire risks from the development.
"As the electricity from these batteries will be consumed mainly in Holbrook, why isn't this construction not built on the edge of town?" the objection states.
"As an (adjoining) potential fire risk, that I don't need. I am not connected to the grid so I don't (want it) near me."
These fire risks were dismissed as the site has not been identified as bushfire-prone land. The site will be equipped with a 20,000 litre water supply tank fitted with a 65mm Storz fitting and a Fire and Rescue NSW compatible suction connection located adjacent to the internal access road.
The batteries will also contain a fire suppression system and multiple built-in fire protection devices.
No threatened flora or fauna species were identified within the site, and there will be no clearing of vegetation.
If noise emissions exceed permitted levels, the owner must arrange for an acoustic investigation and implement measures to reduce noise.
A date for the start of construction has not yet been set.
