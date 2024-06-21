'No single cause' for collapse of Albury banquet hall ceiling

The banquet hall at Albury Entertainment Centre will remain off limits until August after a large section of its ceiling collapsed on June 5.
Repairs to the ceiling, which fell when the building was vacant, are expected to be completed by the end of July, before the banquet hall is declared safe to reopen.
Albury Council service leader business and lifestyle Ambrose Glass said "no single cause for the partial collapse of the banquet hall ceiling has been established".
"There appears to have been a weakness which resulted in the progressive collapse of part of the 30-year-old suspended ceiling," he said.
"Only the banquet hall was affected by the partial ceiling collapse, necessitating its temporary closure.
"Quotes have been sought for the repairs from a number of contractors. We expect to receive their quotations next week.
"The safety of AEC patrons and our people remain our highest priority."
Events including the 2024 River Reflections conference held on June 19 and 20, was forced to move to the Commercial Club, while the Albury Wodonga Bridal Fair, slated for the banquet hall on Sunday, June 23, was called off altogether.
The loss of the river conference, staged by Murray Darling Basin Authority, cost the council close to $3500 in hiring fees alone, with a daily charge of $1695 for corporate gatherings.
"While we regret the temporary closure of the banquet hall, and the need to move some events to other venues, all other areas in the Albury Entertainment Centre have remained open for events," Mr Glass said.
"We recognise the importance and regard that our community has for this venue and would like to thank the community for their ongoing support."
The annual Albury Wodonga Eisteddfod is booked to use both the theatre and convention wings of Albury Entertainment Centre from July 20 to August 11.
