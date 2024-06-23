YOUR SAY: Development of city's heart 'lies wallowing in uncertainty'

In a rare update on the progress of the Junction Place Wodonga redevelopment in 2023, Development Victoria (DV) announced it had established a community reference group (CRG), signed a memorandum of understanding with Wodonga Council, and established a process to identify a developer or developers by the end of 2023.
This was some 11 years after Places Victoria (now known as DV) published a precinct framework plan for the development of Junction Place.
This framework claimed the development would enhance the economy of Wodonga, create 1000 new jobs and generate a vibrant environment in central Wodonga.
DV's website espouses DV is the Victorian government's property development agency delivering "new homes, creating vibrant precincts and spaces across Victoria".
Having failed with the first developer, on February 15, 2024, DV announced it was then hoping to appoint a new developer or developers by mid-2024.
So 12-plus years after establishment of the precinct plan, this Victorian government agency charged with the development of Junction Place "hoped" to appoint a developer by mid-2024.
The Victorian and federal governments, together with Wodonga Council, completed a commendable redevelopment of High Street, Melbourne Road, and the precinct immediately around the old station and goods shed.
Wodonga residents rightfully anticipated that we would finally have a city centre that we could be proud of.
The unconscionable delay in DV progressing the Junction Place development is certainly inconsistent with DV's claims of expertise in development projects.
Wodonga citizens deserve to be informed on planned progress on Junction Place. Wodonga Council and the CRG must ensure DV steps up to the line on this development. How much longer must we put up with the weedy desert that is at the heart of our city?
Development of our city centre should, and could, have been the most exciting thing to ever happen to Wodonga.
Instead, the development of the heart of Wodonga lies wallowing in uncertainty.
If there is an alternative to the current industry policy to driving down emissions, surely it is a carbon tax and not nuclear power?
The carbon tax lowered emissions without much fuss for two years and could be implemented tomorrow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.