Major grant augurs well for revitalised North East music festival

A federal government grant is a significant boost for Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues, shoring up a revitalised event this spring.
The festival scored $52,453 under the government's Festivals Australia program, which was announced this week.
Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues chairman Andrew Nunn said it was a significant boost for the festival, which will return on November 1-4.
"We have always funded the community stage as part of the festival," he said.
"It allows us to set up the community stage comfortably and put on high-calibre artists there."
The Victoria Lane Jazz Quarter and Community Precinct would feature an outdoor stage and an immersive art installation, inviting patrons to share their jazz tales.
This initiative would provide a free space for residents and visitors alike.
Coming into its 34th year with a fresh look, the festival had been revived under a new board after last year's festival was flagged as its last.
Board member Sarah Thompson was successful in securing the Festivals Australia grant.
Almost $700,000 was allocated to 18 regional and remote festival projects nationwide.
Minister for the Arts Tony Burke said festivals fostered community spirit and supported artists.
"Festivals are a vital part of the arts sector, creating opportunities for artists and arts workers," he said.
"Importantly, they encourage local storytelling, allowing community members to connect with each other and with visitors.
"The second pillar of Revive is 'A Place for Every Story'; every Australian should have the opportunity to tell their own stories, not just people in capital cities."
Mr Nunn said festival donations and sponsorship were still welcomed particularly nearing the end of the financial year.
"Grants are designed to be spent this year but donations and sponsorship will keep us on track for future years," Mr Nunn said.
Serge Carnovale, the owner of Paris Cat Jazz Club, had joined the festival team as artistic director this year.
His inner-city Melbourne venue showcased Australia's best emerging and established jazz artists, offering 650 gigs this year alone.
Carnovale would team up with a new festival board announced in February after the event was axed in November amid financial concerns and a shrinking volunteer base.
Festival-goers can expect a four-day musical feast showcasing jazz and blues of all styles, including original, contemporary, traditional, mainstream, experimental and improvised music.
The program would be announced on Monday, July 1, when tickets went on sale.
