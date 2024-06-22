Singing and dancing for charity has turned Johnny's life around

Johnny Rodriguez is finding solace in places most people fear to tread.
He performed a dance duo for Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer in 2022 and now had signed up to learn a song duet for On Key 4 Kids this spring.
The Albury concreter by trade raised a whopping $45,000 for Stars of the Border Dance for Cancer out of the overall tally of $300,215 that went to Cancer Council NSW.
Mr Rodriguez had lost his wife, Kate, to cancer two years before he agreed to join the fundraiser.
"I was in bad shape," he said.
"Jodie Tiernan from Public House suggested I join the Dance for Cancer fundraiser and it turned my life around!
"Paula Thompson was my dance partner and she was unbelievable!!"
Mr Rodriguez said he did not take much convincing to join On Key 4 Kids, which raised money and awareness for Albury-based charity Country Hope to support families of children with cancer and life-limiting conditions.
He was teamed with vocal coach Natalie Schrickker.
"I grew up in the western suburbs of Sydney in a poor family and I can't imagine how hard it would have been getting a cancer diagnosis in the family," Mr Rodriguez said.
"Some of the stories you hear about the kids are really heartbreaking."
Having moved to Albury in 2000 to be closer to family, Mr Rodriguez found refuge in singing lessons.
He got tuition through Albury Music School for three years.
"I'd never done singing before that," he said.
"I had a karaoke machine at home and I liked singing for Kate but that's different to singing in front of a crowd!
"Two years ago I went to a karaoke fundraiser and it was the first time I'd picked up the mic since my wife passed away.
"It reminds me of the stuff we enjoyed doing together."
As part of On Key 4 Kids 2024, 12 community contestants have been paired with mentors to learn and perform a duet at a gala event at the SS&A Club in Albury on Saturday, October 12.
Aside from Mr Rodriguez, other contestants included Farrer MP Sussan Ley, Andrea Lever (Ray White Albury North real estate agent), Matthew Griffith (2AY), Caitlin Clarke (Border Show Business Academy co-founder), Anjay Zazulak (buyers agent and international circuit tennis player), Chantelle Hutchins (Stean Nicholls real estate agent), Tom Last (Elders), Luke McClounan (Regent Cinemas Albury), Celeste Walsh (Country Hope family), Emily Wilson (CSU - Albury-Wodonga student) and Heidi McKay (Melrose Primary School assistant principal).
Mr Rodriguez would launch his fundraising campaign with A Star Is Born at Public House Albury on Wednesday, June 26.
Ticket ($30) includes A Star is Born Cocktail, Public House gourmet pizzas and the screening of A Star is Born.
Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.
To book simply donate $30 (ticket price) to Johnny's tally and type "A Star is Born" in the message section: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au/.../johnny-rodriguez
For more information about the campaign, to sponsor or donate, visit: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au
