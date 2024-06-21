What's reasonable? Hospital lobby group puts heat on MP over clinic

Better Border Health directors have raised concerns about Justin Clancy having a conflict of interest over the redevelopment of Albury hospital while standing in front of the MP's veterinary clinic.
Lobby group members Stan Stavros and Di Thomas held a media conference on Friday, June 21, on the Keene Street nature strip in front of Mr Clancy's Family Vet Centre which faces the hospital.
They told of a "robust" meeting with Mr Clancy on May 3 where Better Border Health directors raised their concerns that the Albury MP had a conflict because he may benefit from the acquisition of private land for hospital expansion.
Mr Stavros said a letter was subsequently written to Mr Clancy, that included a line that "it remains unclear, from the meeting, as to how you intend to appropriately manage your conflict of interest", and no reply had been received, a prompt for the media conference.
"He basically was reasonably silent all the way through in relation to that when we raised it, so we'd like him to come out and sort of let us know, or let the community know, whether he believes he has a conflict or not," Mr Stavros said.
Asked if Better Border Health believed Mr Clancy had a conflict, Ms Thomas cited conduct guidelines for NSW MPs published by the state corruption watchdog ICAC.
She quoted a "key message" that reads "an objective, rather than subjective test is used in determining whether there is a conflict of interest. The perspective used is that of a hypothetical, fair-minded and informed observer - the reasonable person".
"So we're referring to that and saying 'would the reasonable person regard there being a conflict of interest on the member for Albury's part with the ownership of this property'," Ms Thomas said.
She said Mr Clancy could recuse himself from a "portion" of the hospital debate if he declared a conflict, adding "we're not saying he is necessarily removing himself from the complete discussion".
Mr Clancy responded to Better Border Health in a brief comment to The Border Mail, noting as an Opposition MP he was not deciding hospital matters and had formally registered his property interest.
"I have certainly made sure that any interests have been declared and I have not been in a decision-making role; where there have been any issues related to this I have acted only with the community at heart and without self-interest," Mr Clancy said.
Mr Stavros also claimed Mr Clancy had a jaundiced view of Better Border Health.
"From the outset he's made it known that he believes we are a group of troublemakers and probably ungrateful for what has been decided, so it's been hard to actually have those meetings with that sort of cloud hanging over the relationship," Mr Stavros said.
Mr Clancy, who supports the planned Albury hospital upgrade, declined to comment when asked by The Border Mail about the veracity of that summary.
Better Border Health, which wants an entirely new Twin Cities hospital, has had one meeting with Mr Clancy and according to Ms Thomas has met his Wodonga counterpart Bill Tilley more than five times.
"We've got a great relationship with all sorts of politicians," Mr Stavros said.
"We've got a good relationship with Amanda Cohn, good relations with Bill Tilley, good relationship with Sussan Ley, good relationship with Helen Haines."
