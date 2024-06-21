Webb set to live out his basketball dream after college signing

Sam Webb's college basketball wish has been granted.
The 18-year-old border basketball product is bound for Otero College in Colorado after impressing during a recent trip to the US.
"I went on tour to America to Memphis for a week to play in a tournament on the Puma circuit. That was really good and I played alright there, then a few colleges sent me offers," Webb said.
"Then we went to Wichita in Kansas for another week and I played alright there.
"I came home and was talking to a few colleges to see which one I was wanting to go to, and then decided I wanted to go to Otero."
Webb, who hails from Albury, is set to start his next chapter after the Bandits' season in August.
"Being away from friends and family and home, I just have to pick up a new life over there, it's exciting," he said.
"My whole family is from Albury and they're all saying they're going to come over."
Webb admits he lives and breathes basketball and is enjoying his debut senior season with the Albury-Wodonga Bandits.
"That's definitely a massive achievement," he said.
"I don't think I've done anything over the past six years other than basketball."
The forward is averaging five points and four rebounds in his first season out of the Youth League competition.
The men's side currently sits in fifth spot on the NBL1 East ladder and will hit the road this weekend for a double header against Hill Hornets and Sutherland Sharks.
"It should be a good weekend," Webb said.
"If we win both of these games we'll be sitting in a good spot, we'll move up to about fourth or third."
The Bandits continue to dominate the women's competition as the undefeated ladder leaders.
