What do you think? Major makeover planned for Albury's riverside parks

Albury's riverside parks could be set for a major transformation with the proposal of a new splash park, car park, pathways and more.
The community is invited to provide feedback on a proposed $2.45 million upgrade at Australia Park, with consultation now open on the council's Have Your Say page.
The plans include:
Additionally, a section of the South Albury levee bank, which helps protect the area from Murray River floods, will be realigned and upgraded to enhance flood protection.
Albury Council's service leader of city landscapes, David Costello, said the council was keen to hear the public's view on the proposal.
"Car parking demand is currently very high in the precinct, and expected to increase with the possible future establishment of a splash park at Oddies Creek, which is currently subject to a feasibility assessment," he said.
"Two existing gravel car park areas will be decommissioned and rehabilitated to green space, which will ensure there will be no net loss of open space in the precinct."
New trees and shrubs will be planted to replace those removed along the riverbank.
"The project will improve biodiversity and the riparian habitat for a range of native animals with the planting of 70 native trees and 120 native shrubs along Oddies Creek, which will offset the removal of 22 trees, predominantly exotic, to upgrade the levee bank and make way for the car park," Mr Costello said.
"There will also be additional landscape planting of 18 new shade trees in the proposed car park and extensive planting of native groundcovers on the upgraded earth levee bank."
The proposed development aims to improve public access and safety in the area and provide better links to Oddies Creek Park and the Noreuil Park foreshore.
This is in response to feedback received in 2017 calling for improved amenities, parking and pedestrian connectivity between Australia Park, Oddies Creek playspace and the other riverside park areas.
If endorsed, construction is expected to start later in 2024. The project is jointly funded by Albury Council and the NSW government.
This comes after Albury Council decided to revise its controversial Noreuil Park concept plan following public pushback.
"During the consultation period, the community raised a number of concerns about the draft concept plan for Noreuil Park," Mr Costello said.
"We are currently reviewing the 700-plus community submissions received during the consultation period and anticipate presenting these to council at an upcoming meeting in July."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.