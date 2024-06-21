Thefts from cars driving a significant spike in Wodonga crime

Crime has spiked more than 19 per cent in Wodonga in the latest 12-month period, with thefts from cars appearing to have driven the increase.
There were 381 theft from motor vehicle incidents recorded in Wodonga in the year to March, up from 243 in the previous 12-month period.
New data from the Crime Statistics Agency shows it was the most common offence recorded in the area, followed by breaches of family violence orders, criminal damage, theft and residential break-ins.
Crime increased by 19.3 per cent over the period with charges pressed in 40 per cent of cases.
The number of criminal incidents also increased in Wangaratta, with a 7.6 per cent spike recorded in the city, led by criminal damage offences, while the Towong shire area recorded a major increase of 40.7 per cent.
The region, which includes the Upper Murray, had 204 criminal incidents recorded, up from 145 from the previous 12-month period.
There was more positive news in the Indigo local government area, with a decrease of 14.9 per cent recorded, while the Alpine area also recorded a 4.6 per cent drop in crime.
Statewide, Victorian officers responded to a family violence incident every six minutes, with a record number of offences recorded.
Acting Deputy Commissioner Brett Curran said crime in Victoria had declined during the pandemic.
"Overall crime continues to gradually increase from the low levels recorded during the pandemic years," he said.
"The scourge of family violence has been felt across the nation this year, with a number of high-profile homicides involving partners and ex-partners who were predominantly men.
"The response to family violence remains a critical priority for Victoria Police.
"We have thousands of police working tirelessly to apprehend family violence perpetrators and bring them before the courts to ensure the safety of victim-survivors."
Family violence incidents increased by 3.7 per cent, with women listed as affected family members 818 times and men 242 times.
Those aged 25 to 34 were most commonly affected.
"While family violence and child and youth crime remain significant concerns, it's pleasing that almost three years since the final Victorian coronavirus restriction was lifted, our crime rate remains 6.2 per cent below pre-pandemic levels," Acting Deputy Commissioner Curran said.
"Victoria Police will continue to closely monitor new and emerging crime trends to ensure we always remain one step ahead of offenders to prevent crime and keep the community safe".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.