Police car towed after serious incident on Urana Road in Lavington

UPDATE: Police have begun clearing the scene after a serious incident on Urana Road in Lavington.
Two vehicles were towed from the area, a police vehicle and a blue Holden Colorado following the ordeal, which happened west of Burrows Road on Friday afternoon.
The Colorado appeared to have sustained front end damage and a shredded wheel after having road spikes used on it.
The vehicle is believed to have been involved in several pursuits in the area.
The Norris Park IGA page stated in a Facebook post on Friday morning that the driver had failed to pay for fuel.
Officers were observed speaking to a visibly distressed woman at the scene of Friday afternoon's incident.
Traffic diversions were in place between Lavington and Jindera.
In a bizarre incident at the scene, an agitated and aggressive man approached a highway patrol officer at a road block.
The man could be heard saying that he knew those involved in the incident as he tried to push his way into the area.
The man was held back by the police member, before he put his hands out and asked to be arrested.
The man walked away from the area.
A short time later, police approached him, placed him in handcuffs, and led him away in a police van.
EARLIER: Albury and Wodonga police are responding to a serious incident on Urana Road.
Emergency crews were called to the area, west of Burrows Road in Lavington, on Friday afternoon.
A damaged police vehicle and a damaged utility are visible at the scene.
Officers have released limited information about the incident.
"A police operation is currently under way on Urana Road, near Norris Street, Lavington," a spokeswoman said.
"Traffic diversions are in place between Lavington and Jindera.
"People are advised to take alternate routes to avoid this area.
"Further information will be provided when appropriate."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.