Updated

Police car towed after serious incident on Urana Road in Lavington

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated June 21 2024 - 5:32pm, first published 4:07pm
Police at the scene of the incident on Urana Road in Lavington on Friday. A damaged police vehicle and blue Holden are visible, while a Wodonga detective can be seen with his firearm drawn. Picture by Blair Thomson
Police at the scene of the incident on Urana Road in Lavington on Friday. A damaged police vehicle and blue Holden are visible, while a Wodonga detective can be seen with his firearm drawn. Picture by Blair Thomson

UPDATE: Police have begun clearing the scene after a serious incident on Urana Road in Lavington.

BT

Blair Thomson

