Students put own spin on Refugee Week with celebration for all

In a vibrant display of unity and inclusion, students from James Fallon High School have come together for their own version of Refugee Week.
The theme "Our Day" was chosen to reflect diversity, but importantly for them it was a chance to celebrate different cultures.
The event on Friday, June 21, involved students from Indigenous, African and Syrian cultures, with activities designed to educate and promote harmony.
Student Cadence Brown, 16, said it was important to see culture presented in such a visual way.
"Today was a great way to show that," she said.
"Everyone was wearing their ethnic wear and it showcased how proud students were of their culture.
"It's been an amazing day."
Physical education teacher Ruby Dean said she was proud to see the students coming together "to celebrate their human differences, no matter who they are".
"It's taken a lot of work to make today happen," she said.
"But it's been awesome."
Student Kailee Whyman, 16, said it was great to celebrate on one day as opposed to separate weeks for each culture.
"To see people come in their cultural wear and their ethnic dress wear is really amazing to see," she said.
Fellow student Shanaya Quinn said it was fun to support one another.
"Today we supported everyone, and that's exactly what we wanted to do," she said.
