Lobby group puts heat on MP

Better Border Health directors have raised concerns about Justin Clancy having a conflict of interest over the redevelopment of Albury hospital while standing in front of the MP's veterinary clinic.
But, Anthony Bunn reports, Mr Clancy says as an Opposition MP he was not deciding hospital matters and had formally registered his property interest.
Meanwhile, there was drama in Lavington late yesterday afternoon, with police swarming to Urana Road.
In sport, Wodonga's Bradshaw brothers will become the first set of three siblings to play senior Ovens and Murray Football at the club in a decade today.
Andrew Moir spoke with Jake Bradshaw ahead of the Bulldogs' clash with Yarrawonga.
