'Shortest day of the year ... tomorrow's brighter': huge crowd gathers at QEII

More than 1000 gathered at Albury's QEII Square on Friday night in a show of strength and compassion for people who have been affected by what remains one of society's taboos - suicide.
The Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice, which has been running for more than a decade, was again a night of flickering bonfires burning in the chilly night while heartfelt stories are soulfully told with warmth and, at times, humour.
Friday's event featured several speakers including television personality Osher Gunsberg and former AFL player and transgender advocate Danielle Laidley.
They told the crowd of their struggles, both early and later in life, and were met with nodding respect, an aspect of the event which has become famous globally through its livestream.
Albury woman Helen Woolley said she had seen the size of the crowd at QEII's Winter Solstice grow over many years.
"I lost my husband 12 years ago to suicide and have been involved in this ever since," she said.
"This is a way to talk about it. In a lot of places it's taboo, but here, it's OK, it brings people together and this is the biggest crowd I've seen.
"We're leading the way here - it's never going to be OK - but it's real, it happens, you have to address it.
"It's the shortest day of the year, but tomorrow's brighter, so out of the darkness, there's always tomorrow."
