Man charged with several offences following police car smash drama

A man will face court after being charged following a police operation at Albury and Jindera on Friday.
About 11am on June 21, officers attached to Murray River Police District Area Command tried to stop the driver of a utility at a petrol station at Jindera.
When the vehicle allegedly rammed a police vehicle and failed to stop, a pursuit was initiated by police.
Police continued to pursue the vehicle on Urana Road towards Albury, where road spikes were successfully deployed, and the vehicle immobilised.
When police approached the vehicle, the man allegedly held a 31-year-old woman against her will, inside the vehicle while armed with a knife.
Police negotiated with the man and the woman was later released without injury.
About 4.20pm, with the assistance of specialist police officers, the man was arrested without further incident.
He was taken to Albury police station where three outstanding warrants were executed, and the man was charged with multiple offences, including predatory driving; stalk/intimidate; intend fear, physical harm; drive dangerously; drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous; drive motor vehicle during disqualification period; use offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention; and use offensive weapon with intent to commit indictable offence.
The man was refused bail and is scheduled to appear at Wagga Local Court on Saturday, June 22.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.