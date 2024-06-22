Police find missing woman and toddler after extensive cross-border search

A woman and baby reported missing from Albury have been found safe across the border.
The 35-year-old woman and two-year-old girl were last seen in Lavington on June 6.
When they were unable to be contacted or located, officers attached to Murray River Police District were notified and began searching for the pair.
Following extensive inquiries, they were found in Wodonga about 4pm on Friday, June 21.
