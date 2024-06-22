The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

How a mate's death spurred burning desire to help quash the taboo of suicide

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated June 22 2024 - 6:26pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's Simon Watts with his daughter Yarna, 8, after Mr Watts placed a candle in memory of his mate Chris. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga's Simon Watts with his daughter Yarna, 8, after Mr Watts placed a candle in memory of his mate Chris. Picture by Mark Jesser

Simon Watts had never been to Albury-Wodonga's Winter Solstice but a tragic event last week and his love for his daughter spurred him to attend on Friday night.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.