How a mate's death spurred burning desire to help quash the taboo of suicide

Simon Watts had never been to Albury-Wodonga's Winter Solstice but a tragic event last week and his love for his daughter spurred him to attend on Friday night.
Mr Watts and his daughter Yarna, 8, were one of more than 1000 to huddle together at Albury's QEII Square on the chilly night of June 21, and he says he will make it a permanent fixture on his calendar.
The Wodonga man is studying to be a mental health clinician and at the moment runs social courses to help young men express their feelings about depression and suicidal thoughts.
"I think it's important, to have conversations about suicide and be open about it," he said.
"For some reason, I've been kind of reluctant to come to these; I know they've been on for more than 10 years.
"This is the first one I've actually come to and one of the reasons for that is one of my mates last week took his own life.
"That just brought back memories of my best mate taking his own life 14 years ago."
Mr Watts said he felt a deep sadness "for what they must have been going through" and wanted to ensure his daughter gained an understanding of how important it is to put your hand up if you have a problem.
"My note is for my mate, Chris," he said. "My daughter's here because I just want her to grow up sort of being open enough to have the hard conversations and talk to her friends and not let the weight of the world get to them."
He said he appreciated how frank conversations about mental health had come out into the open in recent years.
"Years ago, this sort of event wasn't around, so this is opening more conversations and letting people know that the community's behind them and and that it's OK to kind of have shit thoughts and feel down," he said.
"It's a little bit of a hand, especially for my groups of mates, and probably heaps of others.
"There's still something, there's still stigma around it that guys still don't want to talk.
"I think there's a blanket of like, oh, it'll be OK, it's not weak to speak. All these labels that have been put on it sometimes sugarcoats the real talk.
"It's OK just to go, I'm actually not all right, and I don't need anyone to cuddle me and coddle me, I just need someone to understand."
Mr Watts said it was likely he and Yarna would be back for next year's Albury-Wodonga Winter Solstice event.
"We probably will," he said. "I would like to keep bringing my daughter to these and just hopefully it rubs off."
