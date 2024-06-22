Bulldogs come out firing before Pigeons pounce in second half

Yarrawonga was able to combat an early surge from Wodonga to produce a dominant second half at Martin Park on Saturday.
The Bulldogs came out of the blocks firing to take a one goal lead (13-12) into the first break and trailed by just six at the second, before the Pigeons put their foot on the pedal to claim the 43-75 split round victory.
"Credit to Wodonga, they're such a developing side and they've certainly pushed a lot of teams this year," Yarrawonga playing co-coach Laura Ryan said.
"I know they're having an unfortunate run with injuries at the moment, but that first half they really pushed us and forced us to have a good think about what to do and how to change things up.
"I think it shows the depth of our bench too to be able to make changes at half-time that were really effective and have great scoreboard pressure to allow us to convert heaps of balls."
Kaleisha Pell shot 44 goals for the Pigeons, while Madeleine Allan (17) and Bridget Cassar (14) also contributed to the side's strong tally.
Lily McKimmie was impressive for the Bulldogs with 21 goals, while Cara Woodman also stayed poised under pressure with 17.
Anna Beirs was back in Bulldogs colours after her recent debut for the club, playing at both ends of the court.
Over at the Lavington Sports Ground, the Panthers gave Raiders a scare, with the ladder leaders holding on to claim victory by just four goals, 46-50.
There was a surprise inclusion for the home side, with last season's Paula Cary Medallist and League Rising Star Christine Oguche returning to land 32 goals.
The Panthers took a five goal lead into the second quarter before the Raiders were able to narrowly work their way in front for the remainder of the breaks.
Taylor Donelan shot 29 goals for the victors and was supported by Shaylah House (21), with Emily Stewart absent for the clash.
Yarrawonga currently rounds out the competition's top five, with Raiders, Corowa-Rutherglen, Wangaratta and North Albury also in the mix.
"I feel like the competition is closer than ever at the moment and we're not taking any week lightly or for granted," Ryan said.
In the midst of her first term as Yarrawonga's co-coach, and fresh off captaining the Ovens and Murray's interleague side, Ryan admits she's relishing the opportunities.
"It's definitely changed my outlook on netball and makes me really thankful for all the coaches and people who have been in those volunteer roles before me," she said.
"It's a great learning curve and it's teaching me many things about netball, but also life in general."
