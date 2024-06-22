Same time, different outcome: Lavington house sells under hammer, East Albury property passes in

A four-bedroom brick home in a "serene corner of Lavington" with a swimming pool sold under the hammer at auction on Saturday morning.
At the same time in East Albury, a similar home but much closer to the CBD was passed in.
Auctioneer Greg Wood said he was expecting calls of "mid to high fives" for the Lavington house, on Reservoir Road off Burrows Road.
"It's a wonderful location just here, nicely tucked away in a nice bush setting," Mr Wood told the crowd of about eight.
"You can see that the property's in good order, they've done a great restoration job with the roof and repainting and solar.
"You've got ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling all the way through, it's just in a really good order. We've been sort of quoting mid to high fives."
The first bid came in at $550,000 and was quickly followed with a counter bid of $560,000.
Bidding then went to $565,000, then to $567,000 then $571,000. With no more bids at this point, Mr Wood said he would contact the vendor to "see if I can get this on the market or not".
When he returned, Mr Wood said: "We're very, very close with the reserve. I've now got an increased offer at $575,000 and we're on the market. We're selling."
No one bid over that price and the property was sold.
At East Albury on Gumnut Court, auctioneer Jack Stean told the crowd of about a dozen that the home "lends itself to that family buyer and that downsizer".
"Eastern View Estate is as central as you can get," Mr Stean said. "You've got Bunnings, McDonald's, the Newmarket Hotel, you've got the growth corridor all heading through to Thurgoona.
"I have interested parties. I'll need a bid if we're going to have an auction. I'm in your hands buyers. Over to you now.
"We're at 27 Gumnut Court on this beautiful winter's day, I wish it was like this all the time ... maybe not this bidding, though."
No one bid and the property was passed in without a vendor bid being cast.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.