Panthers rejoice as premiership star returns to Lavington Sports Ground

Lavington unveiled a surprise inclusion against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, with premiership player Christine Oguche back in the goal circle.
Oguche aided the home side with 32 goals in its narrow 46-50 loss to the ladders leaders at the Lavington Sports Ground.
After her best on court performance in the grand final and being crowned the league's Rising Star last season, Oguche departed the Panthers to relocate to the Gold Coast for University.
But the stars aligned to see her back on court in what was her first time playing since the 2023 decider against the Raiders.
"She just happened to be in town this weekend at home visiting her family," Lavington coach Linda Charlton said.
"We stay in touch with her obviously because she's a great person and a great player for us.
"She came to training Thursday night and all of our players were surprised to see her, but pretty up and about.
"The whole club was buzzing to see her back.
"She hadn't touched a ball since the grand final, so she did so well to step on the court and score 32 goals.
"If she's home again we'd definitely love to have her, but at this stage it's just a one-off."
The Panthers also welcomed back premiership player Liv Sanson (14 goals), who has made several appearances since also departing for university this season.
Taylor Donalen landed 29 goals for Raiders, while Shaylah House stepped up to shoot 21 in the absence of goaler Emily Stewart.
Lavington led by five after the first quarter, before the Raiders found momentum to take a narrow lead into the remainder of the breaks.
"For bottom versus top, to only be within four goals is a really good sign for us," Charlton said.
