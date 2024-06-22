The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Panthers rejoice as premiership star returns to Lavington Sports Ground

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
June 22 2024 - 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Ovens and Murray League star goal shooter Christine Oguche was back in Panthers' colours on Saturday against Wodonga Raiders. File picture
Former Ovens and Murray League star goal shooter Christine Oguche was back in Panthers' colours on Saturday against Wodonga Raiders. File picture

Lavington unveiled a surprise inclusion against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, with premiership player Christine Oguche back in the goal circle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.