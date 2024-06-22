The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Brookers break through to climb ladder following 'important' victory

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
June 22 2024 - 6:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brookers' centre Jess Roe in action against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants at Holbrook on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Brookers' centre Jess Roe in action against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla Giants at Holbrook on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Holbrook has ascended to fourth spot on the Hume League ladder after a handy victory against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.