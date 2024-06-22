Brookers break through to climb ladder following 'important' victory

Holbrook has ascended to fourth spot on the Hume League ladder after a handy victory against Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
The Brookers triumphed 51-26 in front of a home crowd on Saturday, in what coach Amy Platt admitted was an important win for the side moving into the second half of the season, with a tight race on for a top six spot.
"It definitely makes us feel nice sitting in fourth," Platt said.
"We said coming into all the games over the last few weeks that these games are so important because we need to have as many wins on the board as we can before we then scoop back around to the start of the draw again."
Maddie Black made her return for the Brookers, while Platt and Claire Marriott were strong defensively.
The home side led at every break.
"It was quite nice having that margin at half-time (29-15)," Platt said.
"We kept the same seven on for the first half and at half-time made a few changes and the same at three-quarter-time.
"It just allowed us to do a few different combinations and to increase the margin, which just shows the strength of our team."
In other round 10 A-grade results, Jindera remains undefeated after blitzing Culcairn 61-19.
Osborne was too strong for Henty 59-34, Billabong Crows toppled CDHBU 22-56, Lockhart defeated BB Saints 45-61 and Howlong was victorious against Murray Magpies 72-39.
Henty has now dropped from fourth to sixth, Lockhart has ascended to fifth, and the Giants have dropped to seventh, with the Brookers, Demons and Swampies all locked on points.
Jindera, Osborne and Howlong still remain the top three sides to chase in the A-grade competition.
