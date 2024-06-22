The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

He hasn't played much footy in recent years, but showed his capabilities

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 22 2024 - 6:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lavington's Nico Sedgwick was outstanding against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire
Lavington's Nico Sedgwick was outstanding against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday. Picture by James Wiltshire

Lavington coach Adam Schneider says mid-season recruit Nico Sedgwick is just weeks away from his best after a super display in the 66-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.