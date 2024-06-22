He hasn't played much footy in recent years, but showed his capabilities

Lavington coach Adam Schneider says mid-season recruit Nico Sedgwick is just weeks away from his best after a super display in the 66-point win over Wodonga Raiders in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Saturday.
Sedgwick is only a handful of games into a delayed start to the season and starred alongside fellow tough on-baller Ben Ashley-Cooper and forwards Shaun Driscoll (six goals) and Tim Oosterhoff (five goals) in the 15.14 (104) to 5.8 (38) win.
"He adds something to our midfield with his speed, the hardness and the competitiveness to want to defend and chase and tackle," coach Schneider explained.
"He's been great, it's only his fourth game and he hasn't played a lot of footy in the last few years so in the next few weeks we will see the best of him."
Sedgwick's recent inclusion will never be more vital than against Albury on July 6.
The pair has split its 10 matches and sits just outside the top five, so the loser will struggle to play finals.
Raiders upset Lavington in the season's first game on Good Friday and the visitors again had a strong first half, but couldn't convert opportunities, kicking 2.6 to half-time to trail by 12 points.
In a surprise move, gun on-baller Cam Ellis-Yolmen started at full-forward, while another leading midfielder in Lavington's Billy Glanvill started on the bench after battling illness all week.
Raiders have won only two games, but the promising first half had the team primed for an upset, until the Panthers raced in 11 goals to three.
"Raiders came out with a good first half, we made a lot of simple mistakes, but I was pretty pleased with the way we finished the second half," Schneider offered.
Emerging defender Jesse Hart and fellow youngster Jack Costello also impressed.
Ben Hernan kicked three goals, while Mitch Way, Max Glass and Archer Scammell featured.
The club was also boosted by the return of former AFL player Sam Daley in his first game since Anzac Day.
Raiders are now home to Albury, while Lavington is away to premiers Yarrawonga in round 11.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.