SATURDAY SCOREBOARD: All the scores from the O&M and district leagues

ROUND 10 - SPLIT ROUND
FOOTBALL
Lavington 15.14 (104) def Wod. Raiders 5.8 (38)
Wodonga 8.6 (54) lost to Yarrawonga 12.18 (90)
Wang. Rovers v Wangaratta (Sunday)
NETBALL
Lavington 46 lost to Wod. Raiders 50
Wodonga 43 lost to Yarrawonga 75
Wang. Rovers v Wangaratta (Sunday)
ROUND 10
Holbrook 11.11 (77) def RWW Giants 6.12 (48)
Jindera 10.19 (79) def Culcairn 4.5 (29)
CDHBU 11.10 (76) def Bill. Crows 6.10 (46)
Brock-Burrum 10.7 (67) lost to Lockhart 23.12 (150)
Osborne 19.10 (124) def Henty 4.5 (29)
Howlong 20.14 (134) def Magpies 3.6 (24)
ROUND 11
Chiltern v Dederang-MB
Beechworth 36.17 (233) def Wahgunyah 4.5 (29)
Kiewa-SC 29.13 (187) def Wod. Saints 6.4 (40)
Mitta Utd 10.5 (65) lost to Rutherglen 11.13 (79)
Yackandandah 18.17 (125) def Tallangatta 5.4 (34)
Barnawartha 7.9 (51) lost to Thurgoona 9.9 (63)
ROUND 8
Cudgewa 24.16 (160) def Corryong 5.8 (38)
Tumbarumba 11.11 (77) def Bullioh 10.11 (71)
