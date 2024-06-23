'There's always room for improvement' but Swans are flying this season

Chiltern continues to show why it's a serious threat this season following a 64-30 win against fifth placed Dederang Mt Beauty.
The Swans led from start to finish on their home turf, and after 11 rounds, have only conceded one game to reigning premier Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
"It's been really good when we're coming up against these top teams that we're able to maintain effort across four quarters and push out those scores," Chiltern coach Georgia Thomas said.
Jess Porter and Brigitte Murphy were good in the midcourt for the home side, while Zoe Rae shot 43 goals.
Paige Tuohey landed 16 goals for the Bombers, while Alysha De Koeyer contributed 11.
"We tried out a few different combinations and I think having that versatility across all of our positions has been nice, and the rolling subs have been a good inclusion to be able to do that."
Despite winning their last nine consecutive matches, Thomas believes her side can still take it up a gear.
"I think there's always room for improvement and we're definitely still a very new side altogether," she said.
"We're starting to hit our straps really well, but there's always going to be things that we can work on and it just depends who you're playing on the day as to what you're going to need to change."
In other round 11 Tallangatta and District League A-grade clashes, the Hawks remain undefeated after toppling the Saints 83-24.
Mitta United upstaged Rutherglen 52-35, Thurgoona defeated Barnawartha 26-63, Wahgunyah won a close battle with Beechworth 42-45 and Tallangatta toppled Yackandandah 30-76.
The top five consists of the Hawks, Swans, Hoppers, Bulldogs and Bombers, with the Blues just one win outside.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.