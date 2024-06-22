Yarrawonga won the match, but Wodonga's second half was season-defining

Wodonga has produced one of its most inspirational performances with the worst Ovens and Murray Football League injury list in years.
The Bulldogs are missing or have up to 15 automatic selections injured, but out-scored premiers Yarrawonga in the second half in falling 13.18 (96) to 8.6 (54) on Saturday.
The visitors led by 51 points at half-time and were eyeing a monster win, but Wodonga kicked 5.4 to 3.7 after the main break.
There was some confusion over the final score as Yarrawonga kicked a goal on the siren.
"We had a decision to make at half-time, do we roll over or do we take the game to them?," Bulldogs' co-coach Jack O'Sullivan posed after the game.
"I think we did (the latter), we probably cost ourselves a few goals where we were overzealous but, at the same time, we kicked a few where we thought we'd get held up on the wing and were able to pick our way through."
The Bulldogs went into the match without four starting forwards in Noah Spiteri (knee - season), Oscar Willding (concussion - season), Kyle Winter-Irving (hamstring) and Ethan Redcliffe (back).
And to highlight the club's bad luck, the courageous O'Sullivan dislocated his right shoulder with 45 seconds left.
He missed the 2022 season at Goulburn Valley outfit Seymour with the same injury.
"It's not as serious, I landed on it in that last tackle, it popped out, but it went straight back in, while the one two years ago wouldn't go back in," he offered after the game with ice strapped on his shoulder.
The club will be praying for good news and while there's too many injuries to list, the dressing room was loaded with sore players, including Noah Bradshaw (right ankle), co-captain Charlie Morrison (leg) and Matt Wilson (leg).
The home team's effort after half-time can't be underestimated.
Wodonga started the second half of the regular season with a six-three win-loss record and a percentage of 112.85.
If the Bulldogs had suffered a three-figure loss, and it looked possible at the main break, it would have decimated their percentage.
As it was, they lost a percentage of 6.9 to now sit on 105.95, but with the competition so tight, that second half could be season-defining.
In the third quarter, Yarrawonga went goalless in a quarter for only the third time this season.
Tom Johnson, who's just turned 33, was the best player on the ground in the term, kicking the only three goals in the first 16 minutes, including two booming efforts from 50m.
Wodonga kicked five successive majors to cut the margin to 24 points at the nine-minute mark of the final quarter.
The remarkable injury toll was the story from the match, overshadowing a superb first half from the Pigeons.
"We were very good and played exactly the way we wanted to," coach Steve Johnson revealed.
"We were strong in the contest, defended the ground really well and then off the back of that, we used the width of the ground to our advantage and scored pretty heavily."
The feature of the first half was the displays from Pigeons' forwards Leigh Williams and Nick Fothergill.
Williams was clearly the league's best forward on debut in 2022, but he hasn't maintained that sublime level consistently since.
However, he took a series of strong marks and had three goals by the one-minute mark of the second quarter.
Fothergill is in just his third game back after breaking a collarbone and it will naturally take time to find his best after such a serious injury, but he again looked dynamic and, like Williams, finished with three goals.
However, the pair is extremely unselfish and played a role in a handful of other team goals.
Apart from Williams and Fothergill, a host of other big names featured, including ball-magnet Harry Wheeler and Lach Howe, along with birthday boys Willie Wheeler and Leigh Masters, who both turned 32.
Johnson and O'Sullivan were terrific, while Josh Mathey bounced back superbly from one of the season's biggest collisions early in the first term.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.