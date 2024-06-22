The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Brookers take a 'Giant' stride towards top-two finish

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
June 22 2024 - 8:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Azzi medallist Will Holmes is starting to find form for the Brookers after a delayed start to the season. Picture by James Wiltshire
Azzi medallist Will Holmes is starting to find form for the Brookers after a delayed start to the season. Picture by James Wiltshire

Holbrook has crushed emerging force Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's top-two aspirations after a convincing 29-point victory over the merged identity at Holbrook on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.