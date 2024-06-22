Brookers take a 'Giant' stride towards top-two finish

Holbrook has crushed emerging force Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's top-two aspirations after a convincing 29-point victory over the merged identity at Holbrook on Saturday.
The stakes were high ahead of the round 10 clash with both the third-placed Brookers and fourth-placed Giants both needing the win to have a realistic chance of securing the double chance.
The visitors looked the better side early and had the momentum half-way through the second term after co-coach Jack Duck nailed a crucial goal to hand his side a 14-point lead.
But the Brookers poured on the pressure from that moment onwards, booting 10 goals to three to record a 11.11 (71) to 6.12 (48) win and take a 'Giant' stride towards a top-two finish.
The Giants' loss has been compounded by a shoulder injury to young gun Ashton Talbot who could be set for a lengthy stint on the sidelines.
The talented teenager was forced from the ground early in the third term after being on the receiving end of a bump from Brookers' defender Corey McCarthy.
Talbot has been enjoying a breakout season and the Giants will be hoping he hasn't suffered a broken collarbone with the speedy wingman a huge asset with his pace and ability to break the lines.
Brookers co-coach Andrew Mackinlay was relieved to secure the crucial four points against the Giants who claimed the prized scalp of the second-placed Jindera the previous round.
In a danger match, the Giants were also the only side other than Osborne to beat the Brookers last season.
"I'm happy with the win... we were challenged early but were able to wrestle back the momentum late in the second term with two late goals," Mackinlay said.
"Once we had the momentum, we were able to apply some scoreboard pressure in that third-term.
"The pressure was there all day but our skills were probably lacking in that first half.
"Once we got on top in the second half we were able to run the game out which was pleasing."
The Brookers defence was outstanding in the win with Lochie Semmler, Kieran McCarthy and Hayden Smith instrumental in restricting the Giants to six goals.
Midfielder Brad Carman was also at his electrifying best and in his present form could challenge Osborne ace Connor Galvin as the premier player in the competition by season's end.
Young Giant Daniel Harvey was his side's best after being switched from attack to defence.
Tom Plunkett was also solid in the back half with Sam Herzich lively in the midfield.
The Giants' Achilles heel remains a focal point in attack with Michael Oates their leading goalscorer despite playing predominantly as a centre half-forward.
The Brookers have been the sleeping giant of the competition who are starting to awaken for their early season slumber.
Azzi medallist Will Holmes, alongside premiership players Corey McCarthy and Hamish Mackinlay were all back in the side on Saturday after missing a large chunk of the season.
Fletcher Parker also returned after a foot injury.
The Brookers were also missing big man Logan Hamilton, Jock Triggs and Luke Carman who were out injured.
Mackinlay conceded the Brookers simply had to win against the Giants to have a realistic hope of finishing top-two for the third year in a row.
"It's no secret that the Giants have a friendly draw and if they won today, were certainly in the box seat to finish top-two," he said.
"But we are under no illusion that we still have a lot of work to do because we play Jindera in round 12 which is a massive match for both sides.
"The fact that we play CDHBU, Lockhart and Osborne away from home will have a huge bearing on where we finish on the ladder as well.
"So it was a must-win clash against the Giants in regards to our top-two aspirations.
"We prepared well and got the job done today but are fully aware any slip-up in the countdown to finals could be costly given the tight nature of the competition this season."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.