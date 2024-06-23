Driver clocked at 169kmh on Hume Freeway, tests positive to drugs

A probationary driver has been clocked at almost 170kmh on the Hume Freeway before testing positive to drugs.
Members of the public alerted police to the speeding vehicle at Wangaratta on Sunday morning.
Highway patrol officers intercepted the vehicle about 10am on June 23.
The 19-year-old Wodonga man, who was detected at 169kmh, returned a positive drug test.
The man's car was impounded and his licence was immediately suspended.
He will receive a summons to appear in court at a later date.
