The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Goods stolen to order by retail theft syndicate, swapped for drugs

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated June 23 2024 - 12:24pm, first published 12:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have arrested two men who were allegedly part of a syndicate of up to 20 people targeting baby formula, vitamins, dental products, cosmetics and medicine. File photo
Police have arrested two men who were allegedly part of a syndicate of up to 20 people targeting baby formula, vitamins, dental products, cosmetics and medicine. File photo

Two men have been charged during an investigation into an organised retail crime syndicate.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.