Goods stolen to order by retail theft syndicate, swapped for drugs

Two men have been charged during an investigation into an organised retail crime syndicate.
Police allege the pair were involved in multiple thefts in regional towns, including Wodonga, Echuca and Colac.
The two men are allegedly part of a syndicate of up to 20 people targeting baby formula, vitamins, dental products, cosmetics and medicine.
Police say the items were "stolen to order" then traded for drugs.
The pair are alleged to have stolen $17,000 worth of goods over 11 days.
They were arrested in the north western Melbourne suburb of St Albans on June 19.
One man, 25, was charged with failing to stop a vehicle on police direction and shop theft.
He was bailed.
A 26-year-old man was charged with theft, handling stolen goods and possessing heroin.
He was remanded in custody and will face court on July 15.
"Police will continue to focus on disrupting organised groups that are profiting off the sale of stolen items from businesses across Victoria," a spokesman said.
"Any information relating to organised retail crime syndicate activity, we encourage to be reported to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
