More than 30 charges for man after Border pursuit

A man accused of holding a woman hostage after a police pursuit in Lavington and Jindera will return to court today.
He faces 31 charges for the incident that played out on Friday, June 21, while another man who asked police to arrest him at the scene will face court next month.
A central Albury hotel has changed hands for more than $25 million. It's the first time the seven-storey building has sold since it was first opened in 2018.
Meanwhile, Sophie Else caught up with Beechworth author Callum Clegg, who has written a third book using only one finger.
Clegg, who lives with cerebral palsy, uses predictive text to tell his stories.
In sport, Brent Godde was on the spot as Thurgoona recruit Adam Elias kicked the match-winning goal against his former side Barnawartha in the TDFL on Saturday to give the Bulldogs a two-game cushion inside the top five.
Andrew Moir watched one of the games of the Ovens and Murray season play out as Wangaratta Rovers edged out arch rivals Wangaratta by three points, which saw them move two-games clear in the the top three.
