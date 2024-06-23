Former Tiger sinks his old club with match-winning goal for the Bulldogs

Thurgoona recruit Adam Elias bobbed-up with the match-winning goal in the dying minutes to sink his former side Barnawartha in the Bulldogs' pulsating 12-point away win on Saturday.
Elias crossed to the kennel this season after having last season off and most recently playing for the Tigers two years ago where he played more than 50-matches including the 2019 grand final.
The talented big man had spent the early part of this season finding form and match-fitness in the reserves and was making his first senior appearance at the kennel.
Both sides were desperate for the four points with the fifth-placed Bulldogs one match and percentage ahead of the sixth-placed Tigers heading into the round 11 encounter.
With the stakes high, the match was played with a finals-like intensity with the scores level at the final break.
The Bulldogs kicked the first two goals of the final term before the Tigers returned serve with the next two goals.
The visitor's regained the lead with a third goal setting up a thrilling finale in the dying minutes.
Enter Elias.
Elias got on the end of some clever play by the Bulldogs to dribble through the match-winner from the goal square much to the delight of his new team-mates.
The Bulldogs prevailed 9.9 (63) to 7.9 (51) and Daniel McAlister's charges now have an iron-fisted grip on their first finals berth since winning the 2019 flag against the Tigers.
McAlister was relieved to hear the final siren.
"The stakes couldn't have been any higher between two sides in the middle of the pack," McAlister said.
"Both sides were striving for the final spot left up for grabs inside the top-five.
"The match certainly lived-up to the hype and it was a mini-final within a season.
"That's how we approached it and Barnawartha's body language oozed a finals-like intensity.
"It was as good a game as I have seen for quite a while.
"Games are based on mistakes and who can capitalise on mistakes at key moments.
"The mistakes were amplified ten-fold on the weekend and it was an emotion-charged day for me personally in the coach's box.
"Full credit to Barny, considering the adversity they have overcome at the start of the season when parting company with their coach Kade Butters.
"The way this young Tigers group has come together with some great on-field leadership from Jarred Farwell and Josh Spence in particular... they will define the make-up of the final five and are a dangerous proposition.
"They are an extremely proud club with a loyal supporter base... that was certainly on display on Saturday."
The Bulldogs were best served by Ollie McAlister who arguably produced one of the best matches of his short senior career.
McAlister was overlooked for Osborne's senior flag triumph last year but played in the reserves flag before following his father to the kennel this season.
Bulldogs defenders Nick Brennan and Jayden Steinke alongside forward Ryan Murray who booted three goals were also instrumental in the win.
Barton medallist Michael Rampal produced a lion-hearted performance after rucking all day in only his second senior match of the season.
The Tigers were best served by Seamus Quinn alongside Kaiden Withers, Farwell and Spence.
McAlister said the response from his players when the match was up for grabs in the tense final term was the most satisfying aspect of the win.
"The pleasing thing about the win was that in the past we have rolled over when challenged by those better sides," he said.
"But on the weekend we were able to deliver the knockout blow.
"Ironically it was by Adam Elias who has taken the time necessary to get where he needs to be to play seniors and the stars aligned for him on the weekend."
