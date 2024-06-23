The Border Mail
Former Tiger sinks his old club with match-winning goal for the Bulldogs

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
June 23 2024 - 12:46pm
There was plenty of emotion between Barnawartha and Thurgoona on the weekend with a finals spot up for grabs for the winner. Picture by Mark Jesser
There was plenty of emotion between Barnawartha and Thurgoona on the weekend with a finals spot up for grabs for the winner. Picture by Mark Jesser

Thurgoona recruit Adam Elias bobbed-up with the match-winning goal in the dying minutes to sink his former side Barnawartha in the Bulldogs' pulsating 12-point away win on Saturday.

Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

