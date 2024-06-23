Angry man who told Albury police to arrest him facing drug, larceny charges

An agitated man who demanded to enter the scene of Friday afternoon's hostage situation before telling police to arrest him will face court next month.
The 40-year-old aggressively approached a police member at a roadblock about 4.30pm on June 21.
Weaver was taken into custody without anyone being hurt.
Just as police were preparing to clear the area, a 40-year-old man tried to push past an officer before putting out his hands to be handcuffed.
He was told to leave the area.
Police appeared to realise a short time later that the man had a warrant out for his arrest.
Two officers approached the man and handcuffed him before searching his pockets.
The man, who tripped over during his arrest, was charged with drug possession and larceny.
A police spokeswoman said the man had been granted bail.
He will face Albury Local Court on July 3.
