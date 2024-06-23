Author with cerebral palsy writes third book using only one finger

Beechworth author Callum Clegg has been defying the odds.
That is because, despite living with cerebral palsy, the 34-year-old has written three books using only one finger and predictive text.
On Sunday, June 23, he shared his story with more than 15 people at an author event organised by his drama teacher, Sarah Lockwood.
For the past nine weeks, Ms Lockwood, who owns Set Your Own Pace, a service dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities and social or emotional challenges, has helped Clegg gain confidence with public speaking and foster more creativity.
Clegg said it was exciting to be able to publish books, given that he had a vivid imagination his whole life.
The event, held at Beechworth Secondary College, was to showcase his literary achievements as well as allow audience members to participate in a question and answer session.
Ms Lockwood said he spoke very well, given his condition.
"Cal has been the best," she said.
"He has come in for sessions every Sunday, but I felt it wasn't enough, so we thought, 'why not make an author event?'
"I'm very focused on what the person wants to do, and Cal is interested in writing, so we've been working together to make this event happen.
"He told me he didn't want to speak because people wouldn't understand him, but I said, 'Who cares, Cal? People understand more than you think, and I know they'll give the time to listen.'"
Clegg said on average his books consisted of ten chapters, which took him six to 12 months to finish.
He said he had plans for a fourth book, possibly about vampires.
His inspiration comes from American author Richelle Mead.
Clegg's mother Jenny Coupe-Clegg said it was inspiring to watch him do something he was passionate about.
"He has always had a big imagination," she said.
"I'm very proud of him."
Ms Clegg said although life had been difficult with Callum's dad dying when he was young and bringing up three children on her own, she had raised him to live as normal a life as possible.
"I didn't send him to a special needs school; I wanted him to be at the school I went to and they catered well for him," she said.
"That's where Sarah met Callum. She was a few years younger, but she remembered him. He was always interested in drama, and she's been fantastic in helping him."
Clegg's books, My Christmas Tales, Special Needs Adventures, and Small Town Stories, can be purchased for $25 each.
