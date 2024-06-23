Strap yourself in for Super Saturday in the Tallangatta league this weekend

Next weekend's Round 12 will be Super Saturday in the Tallangatta league which looms as the most defining round of the home and away calendar.
In a rare occurrence the first four sides on the ladder will clash with each other which will have a huge bearing on the top-three aspirations of the flag contenders.
Ladder leaders Beechworth travel to play second-placed Chiltern with the winner virtually guaranteed a double chance.
There is more pressure on the Swans to win who don't play league battlers Dederang-Mt Beauty or Wahgunyah in the run home which will prove costly in regards to percentage.
The Bushrangers are set to start slight favourites with the Swans undermanned in attack and heavily reliant on spearhead Mark Doolan to kick a winning score.
Star forward Ethan Boxall has been missing since round 6 with an ankle injury and is not expected to play this weekend.
Premiership coach Brad Hibberson is the Swans' second-highest goalscorer and has booted 17 goals over the past month against the lesser-lights of the competition.
Third-placed Yackandandah host fourth-placed Kiewa-Sandy Creek in the other mouth-watering match-up of the round.
The Roos are the only side so far to claim the prized scalp of the reigning premier Chiltern and won't lack any confidence against the Hawks.
The Hawks simply must win to have any hope of finishing top-three because they also don't play Dederang-Mt Beauty or Wahgunyah again this season.
They have lost to both Chiltern and Beechworth earlier this year and another loss could prove to be the final nail in the coffin in regards to the Hawks' top-three hopes.
