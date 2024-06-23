'My windows and bed shook': earthquake felt across North East town

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake has been felt in Beechworth.
The tremor started at 5:51am on Sunday, June 23, but was not big enough to cause any damage to buildings or infrastructure.
A spokesperson from Geoscience Australia said there were 17 felt reports, which had slightly increased since the morning.
The magnitude of the earthquake meant it may have been felt indoors, with vibrations similar to the passing of light traffic.
"It was very minor," the spokesperson said.
Residents took to social media, commenting on the 'loud bang that woke me up'.
"My bed and windows shook," one person said.
While another said, "I heard a rumble."
