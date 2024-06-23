The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'My windows and bed shook': earthquake felt across North East town

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
Updated June 23 2024 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck Beechworth on Sunday, June 23. File picture
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck Beechworth on Sunday, June 23. File picture

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake has been felt in Beechworth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.