Man accused of driving 80kmh above limit while fleeing Wodonga police

A new father accused of driving off from Wodonga police officers 80kmh above the speed limit has been bailed.
Mitchell Crowe was arrested at the Wodonga Magistrates Court on June 19.
He was wanted over several incidents, including a June 2 police pursuit.
The court heard Crowe had been at his Lexcen Street home in Baranduda and got into a white Toyota Yarris at 12.39am.
The court heard two officers saw Crowe driving on Anzac Parade at Bandiana seven minutes later.
They tried to intercept the vehicle, which sped off at "extremely high" speeds, hitting 140kmh in a 60kmh zone.
Lilydale police saw the car at 9.15am on June 3 and tried to intercept the car.
It's alleged Crowe drove on the wrong side of the Maroondah Highway before heading to Eastland.
The vehicle was found by police at the shopping centre two hours later.
Security camera footage depicts Crowe with distinctive clothing, including pink shorts and a white Louis Vuitton hoodie, with that clothing later found at his home.
Amphetamine and MDMA was also found in his bedside drawer during the June 19 search.
The court heard Crowe had also been tied to stolen vehicles.
Police opposed his bail application with concerns about the risk he posed to the public.
Crowe told magistrate Amina Bhai he had a new boy who was just days old and he wanted to be bailed so he could work to support his family.
Ms Bhai said she had no doubt Crowe posed a risk, but questioned whether that risk could be reduced to an acceptable level.
Crowe was bailed to live in Yanco, near Leeton and Narrandera, and will return to court on August 22.
