Lights out for Phibbs after being concussed in a 'sling' tackle

CDHBU co-captain Andrew Phibbs will miss the next two rounds before the general bye after being knocked unconscious against Billabong Crows at Coreen on Saturday.
Phibbs was knocked out cold after his head hit the ground heavily in a 'sling' tackle laid by Crows player Joey Kenna during the third term.
Kenna was reported by the field umpire and received a yellow card for the incident.
Power football operations manager Paul Rippingale said the match was held up for 15-minutes as trainers attended to Phibbs who was assisted from the ground.
An ambulance was also called.
"Andrew was knocked out cold in a sling tackle and was in a bad way," Rippingale said.
"It was a bit concerning at the time because it also sparked a bit of melee.
"The match was stopped and he was attended to by the trainers and carried off the ground.
"It was about a 45 minute wait for the ambulance which took Andrew to the Albury Base Hospital where he had a CT scan which came back clear.
"He was released from hospital and has to have an MRI this week.
"I spoke to Andrew on Sunday morning and he said he was feeling OK.
"But it is always concerning to see a player knocked out cold and not wake up for at least a few minutes."
The Power booted the first five goals of the match on their way to a 11.10 (76) to 6.10 (46) win over their fiercest rival.
There was plenty of feeling between the two former Coreen league clubs with George Sandral playing against his former side after crossing to the Power over the off-season as assistant coach.
The Power were missing clever goalsneak Corey Smith who missed with concussion protocols after receiving a heavy knock the previous week against Lockhart.
Young spearhead Ryan Beveridge kicked two late goals to finish the match with a bag of four after the Crows were mounting a comeback in the last term.
Jack Andison also booted three goals to feature in the best alongside Jimmy Hanrahan, Sandral and Sam Ferguson.
Cooper Vickery, Mackinley Miller and Adam Lamb were the Crows' best.
