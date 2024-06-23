Highway closed, traffic diverted as emergency services respond to crash

Traffic is being diverted away from the site of a serious car crash at Splitters Creek on Monday morning, June 24.
Emergency services are responding to the incident, which occurred about 7am on the Riverina Highway near Griffith Drive.
A truck and a car are involved, with Live Traffic NSW reporting people are trapped.
The highway is closed in both directions, affecting the section between Bungowannah Road and Pemberton Street.
Live Traffic NSW advises drivers to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
"All vehicles can divert using Bungowannah Road, Hueske Road and Urana Road in both directions," Transport Management Centre said in a statement.
"Motorists should also allow extra travel time.
"Emergency services and transport crews are on site.
"At this stage there is no forecast of when the highway will reopen.
"For the latest traffic information, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app."
In other police news, a probationary driver has been clocked at almost 170kmh on the Hume Freeway.
More to come
