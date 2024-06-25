Always on the move, Joe has marched to the beat of his own drum for 100 years

At 99 Joseph "Joe" McGrath was still kicking up his heels at social dancing and more than held his own at lawn bowls.
New Vogue and old time dances kept him on his toes.
Bowls ensured he retained his balance.
The Albury World War II veteran never missed an Anzac Day March in Sydney for more than six decades until this year.
He felt like he was fit enough despite being told he had pneumonia.
Two years ago he had a bung hoof but he still managed to march in Sydney all the same.
Once it was bandaged up, he had proudly joined his descendants, only pulling out just shy of the full route.
Being active had always served him well.
On Wednesday, June 26, Mr McGrath would celebrate his 100th birthday in Lavington with family including his first great-great grandson, Arlo McLean, who was only five weeks old.
Culcairn-born-and-bred, Mr McGrath was the eldest of seven siblings to parents who lived off the land.
He helped out with the milking until he left school at 14, when he got a job at Mackies General Store in town.
"I worked in Mackies Hardware at Culcairn filling up big barrels of wine," he said.
"It was mostly white port and it came from Corowa."
Mr McGrath joined the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) in spring of 1942, gaining the rank of Leading Aircraftman and serving in Papua New Guinea.
He knew he'd be conscripted to the Army had he not chosen to go to the air force.
"As soon as I got to Melbourne I got measles so I ended up in Flemington hospital," Mr McGrath said.
"Then I got posted to Shepparton for the rookies course and I remember there were plenty of tiger snakes; we'd have to jump across these trenches and there were so many snakes because of all of the irrigation there."
Mr McGrath was posted to 75 Squadron on November 4, 1943, via Milne Bay to Goodenough Island, Papua New Guinea.
"I left Goodenough Island on a boat called the Isolater (a coal burner) and arrived at the harbour at Milne Bay to wait for a convoy for Lae," he said.
"We were there for about 16 days.
"To get a salt water shower you had to go and shovel coal for half an hour, otherwise you dived over the side and back up the rope ladder; we had lookouts with rifles watching for sharks!"
Department of Veterans Affairs said Mr McGrath was among those who helped to secure the Tadji airstrip after landing at Tadji/Aitape New Guinea with the Americans.
The US War Office issued a Presidential Unit Citation, acknowledging the heroic actions of Mr McGrath's unit on April 23, 1944.
Mr McGrath said the best thing about his service was the mateship and comradeship it gave him.
"When I first came home my mates got on to me to march at the Anzac Day service in Sydney," Mr McGrath said.
"This year was the first year I'd missed ever since."
Mr McGrath went back to Papua New Guinea in 2012 for the first time since the war for the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Milne Bay, which was a significant victory for the Allied forces.
He also enjoyed reunions with squadron members at the RAAF Base Tindal in the North Territory.
Mr McGrath wed Olga who died in 1971, and later married Ellen who had also pre-deceased him.
He had four children, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
While family was everything to him, Mr McGrath said being active and positive were vital for longevity.
"Naturally, it's important to keep moving," he said.
"I've always been active because I was a carpenter and joiner in Albury after the war.
"There was also a McGrath that lived to 100 back in 1522 so you do inherit things!
"I have also enjoyed a glass of red wine."
A 100th birthday lunch would be held at UPA, Wagga Road, on Wednesday, June 26, for Mr McGrath's family, friends and residents.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.