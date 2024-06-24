The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local
Photos

The days were cold but the action was hot: thrillers caught on camera

James Wiltshire
By James Wiltshire
Updated June 24 2024 - 10:34am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The icy mornings gifted us with sunny days as the winter seasons roll on. The Border Mail photography team was once again out and about capturing plenty of action from different codes across the region.

The days were cold but the action was hot: thrillers caught on camera
The days were cold but the action was hot: thrillers caught on camera

Wangaratta Rovers' defender Tom Boyd kicked his first goal for the season with 30 seconds left to grab a three-point win in a pulsating local derby against Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Wiltshire

James Wiltshire

Photographer

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.