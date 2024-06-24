The days were cold but the action was hot: thrillers caught on camera

Wangaratta Rovers' defender Tom Boyd kicked his first goal for the season with 30 seconds left to grab a three-point win in a pulsating local derby against Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Sunday.
Thurgoona recruit Adam Elias bobbed-up with the match-winning goal in the dying minutes to sink his former side Barnawartha in the Bulldogs' pulsating 12-point away win.
Holbrook has crushed emerging force Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's top-two aspirations after a convincing 29-point victory over the merged identity at Holbrook.
The Brookers triumphed 51-26 in the netball, in what coach Amy Platt admitted was an important win for the side moving into the second half of the season, with a tight race on for a top six spot.
Yarrawonga was able to combat an early surge from Wodonga to produce a dominant second half at Martin Park.
Lavington coach Adam Schneider says mid-season recruit Nico Sedgwick is just weeks away from his best after a super display in the 66-point win over Wodonga Raiders.
