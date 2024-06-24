The icy mornings gifted us with sunny days as the winter seasons roll on. The Border Mail photography team was once again out and about capturing plenty of action from different codes across the region.

The days were cold but the action was hot: thrillers caught on camera

Wangaratta Rovers' defender Tom Boyd kicked his first goal for the season with 30 seconds left to grab a three-point win in a pulsating local derby against Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League on Sunday.

Thurgoona recruit Adam Elias bobbed-up with the match-winning goal in the dying minutes to sink his former side Barnawartha in the Bulldogs' pulsating 12-point away win.



Holbrook has crushed emerging force Rand-Walbundrie-Walla's top-two aspirations after a convincing 29-point victory over the merged identity at Holbrook.



The Brookers triumphed 51-26 in the netball, in what coach Amy Platt admitted was an important win for the side moving into the second half of the season, with a tight race on for a top six spot.



Yarrawonga was able to combat an early surge from Wodonga to produce a dominant second half at Martin Park.



Lavington coach Adam Schneider says mid-season recruit Nico Sedgwick is just weeks away from his best after a super display in the 66-point win over Wodonga Raiders.

