Australia's match fixing scandal heats up

Australian football has been hit by the serious news that a small group of players had participated in influencing the outcome of certain betting markets.
While the accusations don't claim that match outcomes were affected, some players are said to have unfairly influenced the booking market.
Five Macarthur FC players are now involved with Kearyn Baccus, Clayton Lewis, and Ulises Davila being charged and a further two players are said to have participated in this criminal activity.
The A-League is not unique to allegations like these, with the English Premiership being hit with the news that the FA had charged West Ham's Lucas Paqueta with similar misconduct in trying to get booked.
The football card market can include betting on how many bookings are issued in a game or individual player betting. This is seen as significantly less serious than accusations of throwing games and trying to influence the final result.
However, these are still extremely serious allegations which could have serious repercussions for the players involved.
The three initially charged with offences were arrested on the 17th of May but were subsequently bailed. Football Australia moved quickly to suspend the players.
Their involvement with a criminal gang led to bookmakers paying out hundreds of thousands of dollars in relation to the bets.
The names of the two other players have not been revealed yet, but Football Australia has said one of the names linked is not being pursued as a suspect.
The punishments players could face for these allegations include lifetime bans and criminal sanctions.
The A-League Grand Final was played out between the Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne Victory on May 25th. Central Coast Mariners went on to win a dramatic final in extra time after a last-minute equaliser.
The impact on Macarthur for next season will also have a bearing on their teams' odds. Club captain Ulises Davila is one of the players involved, and fans will be keeping an eye on developments that could see a number of other important players lost to the club.
Searching for A-League betting odds will be a priority for many fans before the season starts again this October. Browsing Australia's licensed betting sites, and offshore operators will be the best option.
Australian football will be hopeful of a swift resolution, and Macarthur will be keen to put this terrible situation behind them, whether the players involved will still be with them remains to be seen.
