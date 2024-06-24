Riverina-raised Tony Armstrong is in the running for the most prestigious award in Australian television, a Gold Logie.
On Sunday, June 23, the ABC presenter was named in the mix for the coveted Gold Logie Award for the Most Popular Personality on Australian Television.
He would be up against Andy Lee, Asher Keddie, Julia Morris, Larry Emdur, Robert Irwin and Sonia Kruger; the latter picked up the award during 2023.
For the second year running, the former former Murray High School student was also up for the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter, the award he took home in 2023.
He scored best new talent in 2022 too.
ABC's chief content officer Chris Oliver-Taylor welcomed the largest number of nominations ever given to the public broadcaster.
The ABC gained 51 nominations for the 64th annual TV WEEK Logie Awards.
"The ABC's exceptional list of nominees is topped off by Tony's Gold Logie nomination and we are thrilled to see he has been recognised for his stellar work and talent," he said.
"I am immensely proud of the work ABC's Head of Screen Content, Jen Collins and her team continue to produce and commission.
"This recognition reflects the strength and diversity of the ABC's slate, which continues to be unrivalled in its scale. We look forward to a very successful Logies night".
ABC's director of news Justin Stevens said the Logies nominations were fantastic recognition of the people who worked for ABC NEWS and the outstanding quality of the work they did for audiences.
"I am thrilled Tony has been nominated for the Gold Logie," he said.
"It's recognition of him being one of the most talented individuals in Australian media and a genuine star, and yet his feet remain firmly on the ground.
"We believe in him immensely and are proud of his achievements."
Armstrong was the first to give a Welcome to Country at the national television awards ceremony in 2022.
Co-presenting the Most Outstanding Sports Program Award alongside Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott, Armstrong lulled the crowd to acknowledge the Gold Coast's Traditional Owners, the Yugambeh People, before presenting the award.
"I'm a blackfulla and I am duty bound to respect the land I'm on," Armstrong said in response to online critics at the time.
Armstrong, who was the ABC News Breakfast's sports presenter, later took out the Graham Kennedy Award for Best New Talent that year.
Armstrong thanked his mother in his speech: "She's a superstar, she's done everything for me. I wouldn't be up here without her."
Armstrong became a co-host for Yokayi Footy on NITV during March 2020.
He previously played for Adelaide, Sydney and Collingwood in the AFL.
The Logies will be held in Sydney, to be hosted by comedian Sam Pang.
The ceremony will be broadcast on Sunday, August 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.