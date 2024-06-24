Pies' second half proves the difference against arch rivals

Wangaratta retained top spot in Ovens and Murray A grade netball with a 23-goal win over Wangaratta Rovers on Sunday.
The home team trailed by only eight at half-time, but the Pies rattled up a 30-15 second half to win 60-37.
"We stuck with them until half-time but, like all good sides do, they blew us away," Rovers' assistant coach Stacey Lamb said.
Amanda Umanski fired 41 goals from 54 attempts, at 76 per cent, while Georgia Clark (10) and Kellie Keen (9) also contributed.
"Amanda is prolific and so tall, although Molly Murray was best for us as goal keeper, she's been the best for us the last three weeks, Molly's a young kid who works hard," Lamb added.
Murray joined wing defence Mikaela Trethowan and Sami Kreltszheim (23 goals at 82 per cent) in the Hawks' best.
Wing defence-goal defence Hannah Grady, wing attack Chaye Crimmins, who played only a half, and Umanski joined defender Brooke Thorp in the best.
"I thought Brooke was the best for them, she played the goal defence role until half-time, then went to wing defence and really exposed out midcourt," Lamb explained.
"Unfortunately, our wing attack Ellie Miller had to come off with an ankle injury just before half-time, which affected us."
With eight rounds left, Wangaratta has a nine-one win-loss record, ahead of Wodonga Raiders on percentage.
Rovers have a one-nine record, the same as Albury and Lavington.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.