The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Erratic driver crashes in Alpine region before positive alcohol test

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated June 24 2024 - 1:53pm, first published 11:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police were called to the Buckland Valley Road at Buckland on Saturday night. Picture by Google
Police were called to the Buckland Valley Road at Buckland on Saturday night. Picture by Google

A drink-driver has blown nearly twice the limit after crashing his car off a road at Buckland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.