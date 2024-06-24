Erratic driver crashes in Alpine region before positive alcohol test

A drink-driver has blown nearly twice the limit after crashing his car off a road at Buckland.
Emergency crews were called to the Buckland Valley Road about 11.30pm on Saturday night.
Police said the driver crashed off the road after driving erratically on June 22.
The man was lucky to escape serious injury, and was taken back to the Bright police station for a breath test.
He returned a reading of 0.09.
The man will face court at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.