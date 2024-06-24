The Border Mail
sport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Mikayla magic - two triple-doubles in big wins over Hornets and Sharks

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
June 24 2024 - 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bandits' Mikayla Pivec had a blinding double-header on the weekend, posting two triple-doubles. Picture by James Wiltshire
Bandits' Mikayla Pivec had a blinding double-header on the weekend, posting two triple-doubles. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury Wodonga Bandits men were pipped by Sutherland in a playoff-type NBL1 clash on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.