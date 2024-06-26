From barracks to CrossFit games: Sergeant Willcox lands world stage ticket

It has taken 10 years, but athlete and gym owner Sheree Willcox has now nabbed her ultimate goal of making it to the CrossFit Games.
Being ranked 21 out of 40 women in the Torian Pro elite individual division has qualified her for a major competition in the US to be held August 29 to September 1.
The CrossFit TMA Wodonga owner and physical training instructor at Bandiana's Gaza Ridge Barracks will compete in the worldwide Masters CrossFit Games at Birmingham, Alabama.
Before taking part in the Torian Pro, athletes competed in the online-judged CrossFit Open. Those ranked in the top 25 per cent worldwide advanced to the CrossFit quarter-finals, also conducted online.
From the quarter and semi-finals, the top 40 then compete in the CrossFit Games in person.
Over the three-day event, competitors complete time-capped workouts, with exercises progressing from toes-to-bars to muscle-ups.
Sergeant Willcox said she entered all competitions with the strategy of "I know what I need to do out there".
This year though was her breakthrough moment.
"My training has gone from zero to 100 this past year," she said.
"In previous years I've done competitions but always just got to the semi-finals.
"I'm so happy to be in the masters category and have this opportunity."
Sergeant Willcox said having to audition online and be judged by people from around the world was exciting, but "part of me was a bit disappointed because I wanted to be in the top 10 in the world".
"Finishing top 20 though is pretty amazing, I'm ready and raring to go," she said.
"Just to be there to experience what it is all about."
Sergeant Willcox said it was important that women not only in Defence but in the everyday world knew "dedication and consistency and not giving up is the key to success".
"It's taken me 10 years to get here, that's a bloody long time," she said.
"But I just kept chipping away at my goal, and now I've achieved it and you can, too."
Sergeant Willcox lives in Wodonga with her husband, Travis, and children Cooper, 7, and Lottie, 4, who are her biggest cheerleaders.
"Being in the Army we've moved around a lot for work; we've been away from children, moved houses and locations many times and it's been difficult," she said.
"That's why it's taken me so long to get to where I am with these little obstacles, but that's the life I've chosen and the beauty of life.
"Things happen along the way, but that's the road I'll lead."
Since taking over the gym at the beginning of the year, Sergeant Willcox said the community support had been wonderful.
"(That's) especially the Australian Army CrossFit Affiliation," she said.
"Being able to make CrossFit a Defence sport is great and will enable me to represent Australia overseas.
"The Wodonga RSL have also donated some money to help us get over there because we're looking at around $20,000, which we hope to fundraise through activities at our gym and donations.
"They've been so kind."
Sergeant Willcox said her hard-working and compassionate attitude was one she would take with her wherever she went.
"It's been an emotional journey," she said.
To prepare for the games she is training two to three hours a day, six days a week, across running, rowing, swimming and bike riding.
Sergeant Willcox is even testing her strength by carrying sandbags.
"At the games, you're not just in a gym - they can make you do anything they want," she said.
"We don't know ahead of time. That's the beauty of the games."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.