The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

From barracks to CrossFit games: Sergeant Willcox lands world stage ticket

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
June 26 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Athlete and gym owner Sheree Willcox is over the moon she's been selected for world CrossFit Games after setting the goal 10 years ago. Picture by Mark Jesser.
Athlete and gym owner Sheree Willcox is over the moon she's been selected for world CrossFit Games after setting the goal 10 years ago. Picture by Mark Jesser.

It has taken 10 years, but athlete and gym owner Sheree Willcox has now nabbed her ultimate goal of making it to the CrossFit Games.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.