Defence wasn't a priority, but it was entertaining with nine goals

Boomers FC won a nine-goal thriller in Albury Wodonga Football Association's division one women on Sunday.
The home team jumped to a 2-0 lead, but Diamonds levelled at 3-all by half-time, only for Boomers to again surge two goals up and hold on for a 5-4 win.
"The definition of open play was outstanding," Boomers FC's Steve Hayes laughed.
"Defence wasn't high on the agenda, normally our girls are pretty solid, but they let in three against Wangaratta the previous week, these are teams that are around us on the ladder, so we were expecting a fairly heated contest, which we got."
Torey Saisanid, Claire Mahoney, Isabella Barbaro, Sarsha Smith and Brianna Kusic posted Boomers goals, while Havana Selvey was the game's only multiple goal scorer with two as Tamzin Hilton and Hannah Love also grabbed goals for Diamonds.
Elsewhere, Rylee Steele and Cassandra Davis scored four goals apiece in the win over Wodonga Heart, Melrose FC toppled Twin City Wanderers 7-0, while Albury United and Albury City played a 2-all draw.
Meanwhile in division one men's, Wodonga Diamonds defeated Boomers FC 3-2.
Stefan Bukvic grabbed a double, while Tristan Chambeyron landed the visitors' other goal.
It was a spirited match with a red card and four yellow cards.
Albury United belted Albury City 8-1, Myrtleford Savoy had a 7-1 win over St Pats FC, while Melrose FC beat Twin City Wanderers 4-2.
