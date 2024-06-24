Man accused of causing lifelong injuries during bashing to face trial

A man will stand trial after allegedly severely bashing a person in his Wodonga home and leaving the occupant with lifelong injuries.
Joshua Timothy Lloyd is accused of smashing a window at Raymond Bodsworth's McFarland Road home on May 23 last year.
It's alleged Lloyd and a teenage boy entered and bashed Mr Bodsworth, with the injured man's son telling the Wodonga Magistrates Court he heard stomping sounds while he hid in a rear room.
It's alleged the assault continued while the injured man was on the floor.
The court was told in March that Mr Bodsworth was still an inpatient at Wodonga hospital and was unlikely to be released to live by himself back in the community.
He sustained multiple facial fractures and bleeding on the brain.
Lloyd concedes he attended the property but questions were raised at a committal over where and how the injuries occurred.
The injured man's son, Simon Bodsworth, told the court his dad had pushed him into a back room and he heard abuse, thumping and stomping.
"I don't know why this has happened to Dad as he didn't deserve this," Simon Bodsworth later told police in a statement.
The court heard he recognised one of the attendees, whom he knew as "Josh".
Neighbour John Riley, who lived across from Mr Bodsworth, said "I woke up to someone screaming out the name Raymond".
He said he saw two people outside and one threw a red bin through a window, to the right of the door.
"They then entered the door through the window and went inside," Mr Riley said in his statement, which was read out in court.
"I yelled out 'f--- off' to them and then I went to go outside.
"As I got outside, I saw them leave.
"They were both males but it was too dark to see what clothes.
"They ran off to McFarland Road.
"They got into a running car which sounded like an older style diesel."
Mr Riley said the pair had been in the home by the time he'd gone to his front door.
The court heard Mr Bodsworth was found about 1 to 1.5 metres from his front door, lying down, with his head facing his kitchen.
He was allegedly left in a pool of blood and there was blood throughout the house.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Ray Causer said the evidence suggested Mr Bodsworth was injured inside the premises.
"The victim had bled profusely from the injuries that he sustained during that assault," he said.
Lloyd, 23, faces six charges including trespassing with intent to assault and intentionally causing serious injury.
Magistrate Amina Bhai committed Lloyd to stand trial and asked how he wanted to plead.
"Not guilty," the 23-year-old replied.
The matter is listed for directions in the Melbourne County Court on July 18.
